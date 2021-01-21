Nets Vs Cavaliers Highlights: Nets Lose OT Thriller Despite Kyrie, KD And Harden's 96 PTS

This week, Kyrie Irving returned to play for the Brooklyn Nets against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans and the NBA community remained excited about the Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden lineup – seen as the NBA's current big three by some. However, the Nets failed to defend against the Cavaliers as Collin Sexton dropped 42 points for his team's 147-135 double OT win.

Nets vs Cavaliers highlights: Irving return not enough for Nets victory

With Kyrie Irving's return, the Nets failed to stop Collin Sexton's efforts to lead his team to victory. Irving dropped 37 points in his first game, joining the team with Durant and Harden at the same time. Kevin Durant dropped 38 points, while Harden managed to add 21 points. Together, the trio finished with 96 points.

Yet, it wasn't enough against the Cavaliers. Interestingly, Sexton returned to play for the Cavaliers after missing five games due to a sprained ankle. "Look, this is the first night," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. He admitted that they came off as a little lost at times, feeling "flat and disjointed".

Taurean Prince made 17 points in his debut for the Cavaliers, while Larry Nance Jr. added 15. Sexton managed a clutch shot during the second OT after which the Cavs bench erupted to celebrate. "I definitely accepted the challenge," Sexton said after the game. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy — because it's Kyrie."

The Nets – during Irving's absence – acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade. The four-way deal was looking like it paid off, especially after Harden's historic 30-point triple-double debut against the Orlando Magic. Nash too, appeared curious about how the trio would perform for the Nets.

"But I'm not in a hurry," Nash emphasised, aware that the three stars will need time to figure everything out. "We'll have good nights, great nights," Irving said after the game, addressing their shortcomings brought on by flawed communication.

That being said, the Nets did not go down without a fight. They managed to overcome their 13-point deficit in the final period, eventually forcing an OT.

This also turned out to be Irving's second game in Cleveland after his trade to the Boston Celtics in 2017. He has missed every game in Cleveland since his debut for the Celtics.

NBA scores: Collin Sexton vs Nets

Sexton exploded upon the Nets, scoring a career-high 42 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range. He made multiple threes over Irving, dropping 15 of his points during the second OT. "He played out of his mind," said forward Cedi Osman, who added 25 points for the team. "It was amazing".

Irving too complimented Sexton despite their loss. "Two overtimes for my first game back?" said Irving. "I was smiling when Collin Sexton was making those shots", he added, stating that one has to love NBA ball.

Kevin Durant stats

