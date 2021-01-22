Nets Vs Cavaliers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, Team News And Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second game of their trip during the NBA regular-season on Friday night. The game will be played at the Quicken Loans Arena and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here's a look at Nets vs cavaliers prediction, live stream, team news and the NBA standings.

Nets vs Cavaliers prediction and preview

The Brooklyn Nets' trip to Cleveland was met with some excitement from NBA fans after the franchise confirmed that Kyrie Irving was set to be in the mix. The 28-year-old was not only returning to the lineup after seven games but was also returning to the arena where he made himself popular playing alongside LeBron James. However, all those dreams of the NBA's latest big 3 sweeping apart their opposition came to nothing as Brooklyn slipped to a 147-135 defeat. While James Harden, Kevin Durant and Irving all had productive displays, the Nets defence just faltered, failing to deal with the Cavaliers' threat.

Steve Nash's side will have to do better than last time out in the rematch if they have to win. The Cavaliers will be buoyant after their win last time out, with Colin Sexton running the show with a massive 42-point haul. New acquisitions Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen contributed effectively from the bench while stifling many Nets attacks, as seven of the eight Cavs to feature got into double figures. Despite their win, the Nets are favourites considering their explosive firepower, but Cleveland, like last time out, could walk away with the honours. The Cavs are 7-7 and seventh in the NBA standings, while the Nets are fifth with a 9-7 record.

Nets vs Cavaliers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Brooklyn Nets: Nicolas Claxton (out)

Nicolas Claxton (out) Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Dylan Windler, Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova (out)

Nets vs Cavaliers team news: Predicted line-ups

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Jef Green, DeAndre Jordan

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Jef Green, DeAndre Jordan Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond

Nets vs Cavaliers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Cavaliers live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, January 23.

(Image Courtesy: Cavs, Nets Instagram)