Nets Vs Celtics Live Stream, Team News, Predictions And TV Channel Ahead Of NBA Clash

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns against the Boston Celtics on NBA Christmas Day at the TD Garden in what promises to be an enthralling clash between two Eastern Conference contenders. The game will begin at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 26 IST. Here's a look at how to watch Nets vs Celtics live stream, team news and our game preview.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Hits Back At Charles Barkley With One Word Reply During Awkward Exchange

Nets vs Celtics team news and preview

Both Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics clinched victories on the NBA opening night, after impressive performances from both sets of players. The Celtics clinched a scintillating one-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown starring for them. Tatum and Brown combined for 63 points on the night, with Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague chipping in to seal the win. Tatum, in particular, was impressive as it was his game-winner that sealed the win for Boston, ending with seven rebounds, two assists and 30 points.

Also Read: Why Is Rockets Vs Thunder Game Postponed By NBA? When Will It Be Played Next?

Boston dealt with Giannis' carnage and will hope that they can do the same when Kevin Durant makes the trip to Celtics. The Nets trashed Golden State Warriors as Brooklyn enjoyed the return of Kevin Durant. The 32-year-old led the charge with 22 points on the night as he along with Kyrie Irving punished a hapless Warriors defence for the majority of the game.

Caris LeVert also chipped in with some points to make it a night to forget for Golden State. Nets eventually sealed a 125-99 win despite Stephen Curry's efforts to overturn their lead. The Nets will be favourites again on NBA Christmas day, but the Celtics will hope that their Jay-Jay combo can trump again at TD Garden.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Sports $20K Rolex While Signing $228M Extension With The Bucks

Nets vs Celtics team news: Probable starting line-ups

Boston Celtics: Jeff Teague, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson

Jeff Teague, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Celtics live stream?

In India, the live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 26.

Also Read: James Harden Fined Massive $50,000 For Breaching NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

(Image Courtesy: Nets, Celtics Twitter)