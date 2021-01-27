Nets Vs Hawks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

After a 108-99 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, on the other hand, will face the Hawks after two straight wins against the Miami Heat. The Hawks have Trae Young as their lead scorer, supported by De'Andre Hunter and John Collins. The Nets have James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster, with KD leading with a 30 PTS-plus average.

Nets vs Hawks live stream: How to watch Nets vs Hawks

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and time: Wednesday, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Nets vs Hawks TV channel (the USA only) – YES Network and FOX Sports Southeast

Nets vs Hawks team news

Atlanta Hawks

Kris Dunn – Out, right ankle

Cameron Reddish – Out, Achilles

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Out, knee

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton – Out, right knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Nets vs Hawks h2h record

Just this season, both teams have met twice – one game won by the Nets, and one by the Hawks. Both games, however, were before the blockbuster James Harden trade earlier this month. The Nets had both Irving and KD on the floor for both games. The game the Hawks won, Trae Young dropped 20 points, with Hunter finishing with 23 points.

Trae Young today vs the Clippers:



38 PTS - 12/23 FG - 3/7 3FG - 11/11 FT



Young and the Hawks get the win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EMwtVSS7gC — The Hoop Network (@TheHoopNet) January 27, 2021

Nets vs Hawks prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming encounter.

NBA standings

With 11 wins and eight losses, the Nets are currently ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. They have the Indiana Pacers ranking above them with a loss lesser and a win more. With a win against the Hawks, the Nets have the chance of advancing in the East. The Hawks, on the other hand, rank below the Nets with nine wins and eight losses.

(Image credits: AP)