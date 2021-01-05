Nets Vs Jazz Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game Live, TV Channel, H2h And Predictions

The Utah Jazz have looked impressive this season and will hope to continue their good run of form when they visit the Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, January 5. The NBA game between the Nets and the Jazz is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Nets vs Jazz team news, Nets vs Jazz live stream details and our Nets vs Jazz predictions.

Nets vs Jazz predictions and game preview

The Utah Jazz are currently in fourth place on the Western Conference table after six games played. Quin Snyder's side have managed four wins and two losses in the NBA this season. Following a defeat against the Phoenix Suns at the end of 2020, the Jazz bounced back with an impressive 106-100 win over Conference leaders, the LA Clippers and a crushing win over the Spurs on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets have appeared shaky at best. They have managed three wins and four defeats in their seven regular-season games so far. The Eastern Conference giants are currently in 10th place on the table and are yet to find their rhythm despite beating the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in their first two games.

Nets vs Jazz team news, injuries and predicted line-ups

For the Nets, Kevin Durant (health & safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL) and Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) are ruled out. For the Jazz, Derrick Favors is listed as day-to-day with a sore knee. There are no other known injury concerns.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game vs. Utah:



Durant (health and safety protocols) - OUT



Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) - OUT



Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

Utah Jazz predicted line-up: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert.

Brooklyn Nets predicted line-up: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Landry Shamet, DeAndre Jordan.

These two teams have played each other 92 times in the regular season. The Jazz have the upper hand in the H2H, winning 61 games. The Nets on the other hand have recorded 31 wins.

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Jazz in India?

There will be no Nets vs Jazz live stream or telecast in India. However, here's how to watch Nets vs Jazz in the country. NBA fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the NBA 2020-21 season games by accessing the official NBA live stream. Scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - nba.com, Nets Instagram