Nets Vs Jazz Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, Channel

The NBA's top seed will take on the short-handed Brooklyn Nets for the next game. While the Nets are favourites to win the title this year, they will be missing key players as they face the Jazz, who last beat the Chicago Bulls. Both teams are on a two-game winning streak.

The Nets, however, are doing a better job of winning without Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving on the court. "No excuses. I try to fight," James Harden said. "My team needed me, and hopefully that was good enough". The team last beat the Portland Trail Blazers, Harden posing 25 points and career-high-tying 17 assists.

"To be a special team, you have to have a sense of urgency," Harden said. "And the way we play and our effort and intensity on the defensive end has to be there no question every single night".

While the Jazz are leading the league, they are currently 7-6 after winning 20 of their initial 21 games. "We've got to get home from this long road trip, get used to the altitude again and get ready for another great defensive game," Jazz centre Rudy Gobert said.

Nets vs Jazz live stream: How to watch Nets vs Jazz live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 24, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, March 25, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Nets vs Jazz TV channel (the USA only) – AT&T Sportsnet, YES Network and ESPN.

Nets vs Jazz team news

Utah Jazz

Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle

Brooklyn Nets

Alize Johnson – Out, not with team

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Landry Shamet – Out, ankle

Kyrie Irving – Out, personal

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Nets vs Jazz prediction

The Utah Jazz will beat the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA standings

The Utah Jazz are currently leading the NBA table with 31 wins and 11 losses. The Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers follow. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are placed second in the East with a 30-14 (win-loss) record. The Philadelphia 76ers lead the table, while the Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram )