Nets Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers will take on Eastern Conference contenders Brooklyn Nets in what promises to be an exciting clash in the NBA regular season on Thursday. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, February 19. Here's a look at how to watch Nets vs Lakers live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Nets vs Lakers prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in fine form this season, as LeBron James & Co. look to defend their NBA title. The Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games, with their most recent loss coming against the Denver Nuggets earlier this week. However, Frank Vogel's men bounced to winning ways with a clinical 112-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James starred for the defending champions scoring 30 points on the night along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

In case you missed it...



(and cmon, why'd you miss it?)



...@jharden13 led the team to overcome a 24-point deficit in Phoenix last night.



📼 THE BEARD 📼 pic.twitter.com/4kICmfJ4sO — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 17, 2021

As for the Nets, the franchise rose to second in the Eastern Conference Standings after their win over the Phoenix Suns. James Harden starred in the absence of both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, scoring 38 points to help Brooklyn clinch a 128-124 win. The Nets have won their last four games on the trot and look set to launch a championship challenge. The Lakers should present themselves as probably the toughest opposition in the league. The defending champions are favourites on Thursday, but Harden and the Nets could return with a win at the Staples Center.

Nets vs Lakers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (day-to-day), Anthony Davis (out)

LeBron James (day-to-day), Anthony Davis (out) Brooklyn Nets: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kyrie Irving (day-to-day), Kevin Durant (out)

Nets vs Lakers team news: Predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol

Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown Jr, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Lakers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Lakers live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, February 19.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Nets Twitter)