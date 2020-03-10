Nets Vs Lakers Live Streaming Details, Team News, NBA Live Telecast In India

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2019-20 basketball game. Both teams will face each other at the Staples Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 AM IST). Here are the Nets vs Lakers live streaming details and preview.

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: Here's the Nets vs Lakers match and game preview

Los Angeles Lakers currently have a 49-13 win-loss record. They are currently on the top spot of the Western Conference table. On the other hand, Brooklyn Nets currently lie on the 7th position in Eastern Conference with a 29-34 win-loss record. Los Angeles Lakers won their last NBA game by a 112-103 margin against LA Clippers. They are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak. As for Brooklyn Nets, they won 110-107 against Chicago Bulls in their last NBA game.

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: Nets vs Lakers squads

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: Nets vs Lakers squad: LA Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Markieff Morris, Rajon Rondo, Dion Waiters

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: Nets vs Lakers squad: Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Waller-Prince and Garrett Temple.

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Nets vs Lakers live stream online on FanCode

Indian fans who want to watch NBA games can use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Lakers vs Nets live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Lakers vs Nets live streaming on Sony LIV.

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch the Nets vs Lakers live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Nets vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Nets vs Lakers live stream online

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Nets vs Lakers live stream online. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.