Nets Vs Pacers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Earlier this season, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with multiple players as they acquired James Harden to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Caris LeVert, currently with the Indiana Pacers, is one of those players. Recently back while recovering from cancer, LeVert has played only two games with the Pacers.

"We're really proud that Caris is returning to play here," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "He's incredibly well-loved in this organization, a world-class human being, a terrific basketball player. There's no doubt everyone here is rooting for him". Kyrie Irving also spoke about LeVert, adding that he is humbled to call him his friend.

The Pacers lost their last game against the Nuggets, while the Nets are one a five-game winning streak.

Nets vs Pacers live stream: How to watch Nets vs Pacers live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live: Where to watch Nets vs Pacers live in the USA

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 17, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, March 18, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Nets vs Pacers TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Indiana, YES Network and NBA League Pass.

Nets vs Pacers h2h record

This will be the Nets and the Pacers' second meeting this season. The Nets won 104-94 in the first meeting, Kyrie Irving scoring team-high 35 points. James Harden followed with 19 points. Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points for the Pacers.

Nets vs Pacers team news

Indiana Pacers

TJ Warren – Out (foot)

Jeremy Lamb – Out (knee)

Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Nets vs Pacers prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Indiana Pacers

NBA standings

The Brooklyn Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 win-loss record. The Philadelphia 76ers are leading the East with 28 wins and 12 losses. The Milwaukee Bucks – who were at the top of the table last season – are ranked third. The Indiana Pacers are ranked 10th in the East with 17 wins and 21 losses. The Chicago Bulls are ranked ninth, while the Toronto Raptors are placed 11th.

