Nets Vs Pelicans Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA Live

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). The Nets will play without James Harden and Kevin Durant, both out for multiple games. Both teams will also face each other after losses, the Nets have lost to the Miami Heat, and the Pelicans to the New York Knicks.

However, the Nets are making it to the playoffs, while the Pelicans have to fight for their possible spot in the West.

Sean Marks gives an update on James Harden's hamstring injury:



"He's looking forward to having one or two more play days...hopefully if things go smoothly like that, he'll be out and joining the guys in a game" pic.twitter.com/QsdrWOgAJB — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 16, 2021

"We didn't execute down the stretch," Nets head coach Steve Nash said about their loss. "We didn't get into our sets a couple times, passed up an open look at the end. Just wasn't sharp offensively at the end". Landry Shamet had led the Nets with career-high 30 points from the bench. Nash complimented Shamet.

Kyrie Irving, only one of the big three on the court, scored 20 points. "There was definitely some preventable plays out there that I feel like just could have been better, including myself down the stretch when they came to double," Irving said. "I felt like I definitely could have made those last three shots".

Nets vs Pelicans live stream: Where to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 20, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, April 21, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Where to watch Nets vs Pelicans live (the USA only) – TNT and Yes2 Network.

Nets vs Pelicans prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nets vs Pelicans team news

New Orleans Pelicans injury news

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – Out, ankle

Josh Hart – Out, thumb

Brooklyn Nets injury news

Tyler Johnson – Out, knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

James Harden – Day to day, hamstring

Chris Chiozza – Out, hand

Kevin Durant – Day to day, thigh

Nets vs Pelicans h2h record

The Brooklyn Nets and Pelicans met earlier this month, the Nets cruising past the Pelicans with a 139-111 score.

NBA standings

With 38 wins and 19 losses to their name, the Brooklyn Nets are ranked second in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top rank with one more win. The Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third, while the Atlanta Hawks follow. The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are placed 11th in the Western Conference with a 25-32 (win-loss) record. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked 10th, while the Sacramento Kings are 12th. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West.

