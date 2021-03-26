Nets Vs Pistons Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Nets Vs Pistons Prediction, H2h

Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets are set to lock horns against the Detroit Pistons in their upcoming NBA regular-season game. The contest will be played at the Little Caesar's Arena and will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 26. Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Nets vs Pistons live stream and our prediction for the same.

NBA standings: Nets vs Pistons prediction and preview

Since their blockbuster trade to sign James Harden, Brooklyn Nets have been the team to beat in the NBA, as the championship contenders have dispatched opposition teams at will. The Nets are currently third in the Eastern Conference NBA standings, having won eight of their last 10 games leading into their trip to Detroit. Both those defeats for Steve Nash's side have come in the last five games, with the latest coming against Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz. In the absence of the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets only mustered 88 points, falling to a 30-point defeat. Alize Johnson's performance will give Brooklyn some respite, with the 24-year-old scoring 23 points off the bench.

On the other hand, Detroit Piston have the join second-worst record in the NBA this season and are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons have lost seven of their 10 games in the league, and have lost two on the bounce, with the latest of them coming against the Indiana Pacers. Detroit fell to a 116-111 defeat, despite the best efforts of Jerami Grant, who scored 29 points but did not have much support from the rest of his teammates. While Nets have their superstar trio out, Pistons will have their tails to clinch another win, and will be favourites at home.

Nets vs Pistons team news: Injured and doubtful players

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (out). Landry Shamet, James Harden (day-to-day)

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (out). Landry Shamet, James Harden (day-to-day) Detroit Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr, Cory Joseph (day-to-day), Hamidou Diallo, Jahlil Okafor, Rodney McGruder, Killian Hayes (out)

Nets vs Pistons team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Brooklyn Nets: Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan

Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan Detroit Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr, Wayne Ellington, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee

How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'how to watch Nets vs Pistons live stream' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Pistons live stream will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 27. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Nets, Pistons Twitter)