Nets Vs Rockets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will meet the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The Rockets, on a miserable twelve-game slump, last won against the Memphis Grizzlies. While they began their post-Harden run on a high note, the team soon lost multiple games in a row (especially with a depleted roster). This will also be the first time Harden returns to Houston after his trade to the Nets.

While only 4,500 fans will attend, some boos are expected. "Yeah, I'm excited just to go back to Houston where I basically had an unbelievable career there and (the fans) showed me mad love and respect, and I'm just excited to be playing in front of those fans," Harden said.

Without Kevin Durant on the court, Harden and Kyrie Irving are leading the team.

The Rockets are on a 12-game losing streak, injuries plaguing their season. They have been without Christian Wood, Eric Gordan and Danuel House Jr. "We had basically 6 1/2 guys play (Monday), and I'm so proud of those guys," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said.

Nets vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Nets vs Rockets live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 3, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, March 4, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Nets vs Rockets TV channel (the USA only) – Yes Network and ESPN.

Nets vs Rockets team news

Houston Rockets

Dante Exum – Out, calf

Rodions Kurucs – Out, oblique

Eric Gordon – Out, knee

Christian Wood – Out, ankle

Brooklyn Nets

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – Out, knee

Jeff Green: Out, shoulder

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Nets vs Rockets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are going to beat the Houston Rockets.

NBA standings

With an 11-22 (win-loss) record, the Rockets are currently ranked 14th on the Western Conference table. The Memphis Grizzlies are ranked last with 7 wins and 28 losses. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are second in the East with a 23-12 record.

▪️ 8x All-Star

▪️ 7x All-NBA

▪️ 3x Player of the Month

▪️ 2x MVP

▪️ Basketball Hall of Famer



..and now...@SteveNash: EASTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH pic.twitter.com/tN06ZBu91d — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 2, 2021

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram )