Nets Vs Spurs Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

Championship-chasing Brooklyn Nets will lock horns against the San Antonio Spurs in what prompts to be a promising clash in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at the AT&T Center and will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Tuesday, March 2. Here's a look at how to watch Nets vs Spurs live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

Nets vs Spurs prediction and game preview

The Brooklyn Nets have grown from strength to strength since sealing the trade for James Harden. The Nets are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings and are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, with a 22-13 record. James Harden & co. were on an eight-game winning run before their trip to Dallas, where the Mavericks halted their streak with a 115-98 win. The Beard was once again Brooklyn's star man, scoring a game-high 29 points on the night. The Nets have shown championship form in recent weeks and their winning run included victories over the Golden State Warriors, defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, Western Conference giants LA Clippers, and the exciting Phoenix Suns. The record is even more impressive considering the absences of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in recent times.

DeMar DeRozan fills it up with 32 PTS and 11 AST as the @spurs improve to 17-12!



LaMarcus Aldridge: 21 PTS

Dejounte Murray: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/5eiYPZgplY — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2021

As for San Antonio, the Spurs are fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 17-12 record this season. San Antonio have been in a topsy-turvy form of late, winning six of their last 10 games as they look to mount a playoff challenge. The Spurs have struggled with injuries and COVID-19 complications this season but have managed to string results of late, including their win over the New Orleans Pelicans last time out. DeMar DeRozan starred for the hosts last time out, scoring a game-high 32 points, as Spurs clinched a 117-114 win. The Nets start out as favourites on Monday night, but the Spurs will fancy their chances at home.

Nets vs Spurs team news: Injured and doubtful players

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant (out), Jeff Green, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Tyler Johnson(day-to-day)

San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Rudy Gay (out)

Nets vs Spurs team news: Predicted line-ups

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Spurs live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Spurs live stream will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Tuesday, March 2.

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs Twitter)