Nets Vs Thunder Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

High-flying Brooklyn Nets will battle it out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at Chesapeake Energy Arena and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 30. Here's a look at how to watch Nets vs Thunder live stream, team news, NBA standings and our prediction for the same.

Nets vs Thunder prediction and preview

The Brooklyn Nets have stepped up on the gas ever since the arrival of bonafide superstar James Harden. The Nets are home to the latest Big 3 in the NBA, and Brooklyn are living up to the hype with some exciting frontcourt play. Steve Nash's side is currently on a three-game winning run since a shock defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooklyn defeated Atlanta in a pulsating clash last time, with a 132-128 win in OT. Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points (five rebounds, two assists), while James Harden 31 points (eight rebounds, 15 assists) and Kyrie Irving 26 (four rebounds, seven assists) also chipped in with game-altering contributions. The Nets are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games behind leaders Philadelphia 76ers.

𝓐𝓫𝓸𝓿𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓑𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓭



🔵 @JHarden13 is the first Net with a 30-point, 15-assist game in 21 years (Stephon Marbury, 1.21.00 vs. DET)



🔴 @KDTrey5 gets his 15th-straight 20+ point game to start the season@BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/glIB3LppFO — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 28, 2021

As for the Oklahoma City outfit, the Thunder themselves are on a two-game winning streak after their defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers. The OKC Thunder defeated the Phoenix Suns last time out in a close encounter, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Al Horford scoring 21 points each to snatch a 102-97 win. The Thunder are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings, with an 8-9 record, and will look to better it as they make a push for the playoffs.

Nets vs Thunder team news: Injured and doubtful players

Brooklyn Nets: Nicolas Claxton (out)

Oklahoma City Thunder: George Hill, Ty Jerome (out)

Nets vs Thunder team news: Predicted line-ups

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maledon, Luguentz Dort, Al Horford, Darius Bazley

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan

Nets vs Thunder live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Thunder live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 30.

(Image Courtesy: Nets, Thunder Instagram)