Nets Vs Trail Blazers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Nets Vs Trail Blazers Prediction

Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Moda Center and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 24. Here's a look at how to watch Nets vs Trail Blazers live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

NBA standings: Nets vs Trail Blazers prediction and game preview

Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets have been in fine form since the arrival of James Harden, and have won eight of their last 10 games. The Nets won six on the trot before their defeat against the Orlando Magic but bounced back with a win against the Washington Wizards. Brooklyn clinched a 113-106 win, with James Harden and Kyrie Irving starring for the franchise, combining for 54 points on the night. On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers themselves have been in good form but saw their three-game win streak end against the Dallas Mavericks.

Portland have won seven of their last 10 games and are sixth in the Western Conference standings, and could leapfrog the Denver Nuggets with a win on Tuesday night. Trail Blazers fell to a 40-point defeat against the Dallas Mavericks last time out, despite the best efforts of Damian Lillard, who scored 19 points. Portland have been in fine form at home, winning 14 of their 22 games at the Moda Center, and will be hoping to bounce back from their demoralising defeat. The Nets have done fairly well on their travels, winning 12 of their 20 games. The Nets will hope to continue their juggernaut and catchup to the Philadelphia 76ers with a win on Tuesday night.

Nets vs Trail Blazers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Alize Johnson, Landry Shamet (day-to-day), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (out)

Portland Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins (out)

Nets vs Trail Blazers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Derrick Jones Jr, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

NBA live: How to watch Nets vs Trail Blazers live stream?

To answer the 'how to watch Nets vs Trail Blazers live' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 24. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

