New Jersey High School Kids Shockingly Beat Up Coach After Their Game: WATCH

On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), some New Jersey high school students beat up a New Jersey high school basketball coach after their game. The New Jersey high school, where the interview took place, was called Malcolm X. Shabazz High School. A video of the New Jersey high school student beating up their coach was posted online.

Disturbing video out of Newark, NJ where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. Police are working to identify the suspects. (Sharing recut video due to offensive language) Live report on Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

According to reports, the New Jersey high school basketball coach was trying to stop Malcolm X. Shabazz High School players from bullying another kid. The students, in turn, ended up assaulting their coach. The incident took place outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School on Johnson Avenue in Newark at around 9:00 PM. The New Jersey high school basketball coach, whose identity has not been revealed, declined medical attention. The incident is also being investigated as 'aggravated assault'.

The video shows New Jersey high school students push their coach to the ground while punching and kicking him outside the school. The players attacked their coach after getting off the bus. Newark's Mayor Ras Baraka stated that the students who attacked the New Jersey high school basketball coach will face the consequences. He also went on to add that the school has many great kids and they will work towards making the rest of the year successful for Malcolm X. Shabazz High School.

Each player has been suspended and could also face criminal charges. Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose stated that detectives are working towards identifying all students and will charge them appropriately. They will keep their identities a secret as the suspects involved are usually juveniles. However, whoever was a part of the 'senseless' act of violence will face criminal charges.

