New Orleans Pelicans' Fans Troll Philadelphia 76ers With 'Ben Simmons Chant'; Watch

National Basketball Academy star Ben Simmons has constantly found his name in the headlines, ever since he expressed his desire to make a switch from Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. As 76ers started their 2021-22 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the Pelicans fans started chanting the name of Ben Simmons.

In what looked like an attempt to troll the 76ers, the fans were heard chanting, “Where’s Ben Simmons?” and “We want Simmons” during the match.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans' fans chanting Ben Simmons name-

The All-Star guard was suspended for his team’s season opener after being handed a one-game suspension from the 76ers coach Doc Rivers following his refusal to play as a full participant during the team’s practice ahead of the match. After his absence from the match in New Orleans, his inclusion into the side for Saturday’s clash against the Brooklyn Nets remains inconceivable. He hasn’t spoken since making the offseason trade request, and his continuous absence from practicing with the team puts his return to the squad in question.

Philadelphia 76ers won the match 117-97 against New Orleans Pelicans

Meanwhile, coach Rivers was diplomatic while talking to the media on the whole matter and was quoted saying that Simmons would be welcomed to practice with the team. As per AP, after the practice ahead of the New Orleans clash, Rivers said, “I just thought he was a distraction today. I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn’t a big deal. I just told him he should leave. We went on with practice”.

In the Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans match, Simmons was replaced by Tyrese Maxey, who returned with 20 points to his name as the Sixers won the match 117-97. Joel Embidd and Furkan Korkmaz top-scored for the team by scoring 22 points each as Tobia Harris also added to the total by scoring 20 points. Georges Niang scored 11 points, Set Curry scored 10 points, as Andre Drummond returned with six points. At the same time, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey scored two points each for the Philadelphia 76ers.

