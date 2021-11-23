New York Knicks Vs LA Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

The New York Knicks welcome the LA Lakers on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 7:30 pm ET (Wednesday, November 24th, 6:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York.

The New York Knicks are currently placed ninth in the Eastern Conference table having won nine and lost eight of their 17 games. They come into this clash on the back of a close 109-103 defeat against the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile their opponents, the LA Lakers are placed ninth in the Western Conference table having won nine and lost nine of their 18. The Lakers come into this tie behind a 121-116 win over Detroit Pistons.

In terms of team news, LeBron James will be missing in action for the Lakers after being handed a one-match suspension for a flagrant foul on Piston power forward Isaiah Stewart.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers live stream in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the New York Knicks vs LA Lakers can watch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November, 23.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis

(Image: AP)