New York Knicks Vs LA Lakers: NBA Preview, Prediction And Playoffs Chances

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers: With the regular season almost coming to an end, the Knicks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday EST.

The game against the New York Knicks could be a crucial one for the Los Angeles Lakers. As per The Athletic, LeBron James – out with a sore right ankle – might return on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). James was initially out in March after his high ankle sprain, returning in April after missing 20 games. 

However, he ended up returning to the sidelines due to his sore ankle. It caused James to miss four additional games, and the Lakers to move down to the No. 7 spot in Western Conference. In their current position, the Lakers will end up playing the play-in tournament vs the Golden State Warriors. 

"What I've seen from LeBron today, he'll be fine," Davis said after the Lakers 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns. "Trust me, he'll be fine. He's been in this game long enough -- obviously, he's missed a ton of games -- but he's been in this league long enough to come back and lock in and do what he's got to do to help the team". 

The Knicks, on other hand, will meet the Lakers on their 3-2 road trip. "The challenge for us to be hungry and don't change now," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said, adding that it is what they have done all year.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers prediction

  • The New York Knicks will edge past the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Knicks vs Lakers stream details: Where to watch Knicks vs Lakers live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live: How to watch NBA on TV in USA

  • Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 AM IST)
  • Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Knicks vs Lakers NBA channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and TNT. 

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Talen Horton-Tucker – Day to day, calf
  • LeBron James – Out, ankle
  • Jared Dudley – Out, knee
  • Dennis Schroder – Out, calf
  • Kyle Kuzma – Day to day, lower back
  • Alex Caruso – Day to day, foot
  • Marc Gasol – Day to day, finger
  • Anthony Davis – Day to day, calf
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Day to day, ankle

New York Knicks

  • Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle
  • Immanuel Quickley – Day to day, ankle
  • Alec Burks – Day to day, knee

NY Knicks vs Lakers h2h

This will be the second time the two teams will meet this season. They last met in April, the Lakers losing 111-96. Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 21 points, while Julius Randle had a game-high 34 points. 

Lakers play-in bracket

Western Conference

  • No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors
  • No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

  • No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets
  • No. 9 – Indiana Pacers  vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

