New York Knicks Vs LA Lakers: NBA Preview, Prediction And Playoffs Chances

The game against the New York Knicks could be a crucial one for the Los Angeles Lakers. As per The Athletic, LeBron James – out with a sore right ankle – might return on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). James was initially out in March after his high ankle sprain, returning in April after missing 20 games.

However, he ended up returning to the sidelines due to his sore ankle. It caused James to miss four additional games, and the Lakers to move down to the No. 7 spot in Western Conference. In their current position, the Lakers will end up playing the play-in tournament vs the Golden State Warriors.

Much more optimism on state of LeBron James’ right ankle after on-court work Sunday and Monday, sources tell ESPN. James was pain-free after several days off – and able to make hard cuts and elevate. Return on Tuesday vs. Knicks is likely. https://t.co/UTXIC1V0Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

"What I've seen from LeBron today, he'll be fine," Davis said after the Lakers 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns. "Trust me, he'll be fine. He's been in this game long enough -- obviously, he's missed a ton of games -- but he's been in this league long enough to come back and lock in and do what he's got to do to help the team".

The Knicks, on other hand, will meet the Lakers on their 3-2 road trip. "The challenge for us to be hungry and don't change now," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said, adding that it is what they have done all year.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers prediction

The New York Knicks will edge past the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knicks vs Lakers stream details: Where to watch Knicks vs Lakers live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live: How to watch NBA on TV in USA

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Knicks vs Lakers NBA channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and TNT.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker – Day to day, calf

LeBron James – Out, ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Dennis Schroder – Out, calf

Kyle Kuzma – Day to day, lower back

Alex Caruso – Day to day, foot

Marc Gasol – Day to day, finger

Anthony Davis – Day to day, calf

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Day to day, ankle

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle

Immanuel Quickley – Day to day, ankle

Alec Burks – Day to day, knee

NY Knicks vs Lakers h2h

This will be the second time the two teams will meet this season. They last met in April, the Lakers losing 111-96. Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 21 points, while Julius Randle had a game-high 34 points.

Lakers play-in bracket

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

(Image credits: AP)