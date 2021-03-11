Nike Comes Up With Special 'Earned Edition' Jerseys For 16 NBA Teams In 2020 Playoffs

On Wednesday, the NBA unveiled its 2020-21 Nike Earned Edition jerseys, available exclusively to the 16 teams who earned a spot in the playoffs last season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last season's NBA playoffs were held at the Orlando bubble in Florida. In a news release, the NBA said the new jerseys "amplify the iconic elements that are ingrained in the fabric of each organisation."

NBA unveil 2020-21 Nike NBA Earned Edition jerseys for 16 teams

Following the conclusion of the All-Star break, the NBA officially unveiled its 2020-21 Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform collection which is available exclusively to the 16 NBA teams who earned a spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The teams that made it to the playoffs from the Eastern division were the Bucks, the Raptors, the Celtics, the Pacers, the Heat, the Sixers, the Nets, and the Magic. Meanwhile, the eight teams that qualified from the Western Conference were the Lakers, the Clippers, the Nuggets, the Rockets, the Thunder, the Jazz, the Mavericks, the Trail Blazers, and the Grizzlies.

"As an added nod to the 2020 NBA Playoff teams and their pursuit of an NBA championship, 15 of the uniforms are adorned with special silver insignias including a silver Nike swoosh on the top left front of the uniforms; a silver Earned Edition jocktag on the bottom right front; and a silver NBA logo on the back, above the player's name." a statement from the league read.

However, the reigning NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, have a unique honour sewn into their jerseys. "The Earned Edition uniform for the 2020 NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers stands alone with these marks decorated in gold to honour the NBA Championship the team earned in Orlando, Fla. at the conclusion of a historic NBA season," it was revealed.

NBA schedule for the second half of the season and beyond

With the All-Star break coming to an end on Wednesday, the NBA began its 10-week journey toward the 2021 postseason. The pre-break portion of the 2020-21 schedule saw 533 games over 73 days, an average of 7.3 games per day. The post-break schedule will now see 546 games over 68 days, an average of 8.0 per day.

The 2021 NBA playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, May 22 and run through Thursday, July 22. The Utah Jazz are currently leading the way in the Western Conference standings followed by the Suns and defending champions Lakers. The Sixers are currently at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings followed by the Nets and the Bucks.

