Nikola Jokic ejection causes strong reaction from Trae Young, Ja Morant and others

Nikola Jokic ejection from Game 4 of the Suns vs Nuggets series has been called out by many athletes as soft, and considering the impact of this match on the series, they might be right. In the 3rd quarter, Jokic slapped the ball hard while Cameron Payne was in possession of the ball. The impact of that hit was on Payne's head and he fell to the ground in pain after which the referees called a Flagrant 2 foul, leading to his ejection just when the Nuggets were looking to make a comeback. Several NBA players have expressed their disappointment after Jokic's ejection. Ja Morant, Trae Young and Terrence Ross took to Twitter to speak about the call of the referee and one thing they had in common was they all thought that it was a soft decision taken by the officials.

playoffs. elimination game. give him a flagrant 1 and play ball man . — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021

A Flagrant 2 ?? Wow. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 14, 2021

When asked about the ejection, Coach Malone said that he got an answer "along the lines of wind up, malicious intent and some other mumbo-jumbo." After the Nikola Jokic ejection things got heated between him and Devin Booker as D-Book confronted the MVP after he had fouled his teammate. On his way out the MVP showed great sportsman spirit as he apologised to Cameron Payne and left the court in disappointment.

“Wind up, malicious intent, some other mumbo jumbo.”



Michael Malone & Nikola Jokic on the flagrant 2/ejectionpic.twitter.com/v1TfJKaper — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 14, 2021

Suns vs Nuggets reaction

PHOENIX IS GOING TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS ☀️



The Suns advance to their first WCF since 2010 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/SqdAPwn5TM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2021

Phoenix Suns have been phenomenal this season and carried their brilliance to the NBA Playoffs 2021. After beating defending champions Lakers in 6 games, the Suns are now unbeaten in 7 Playoff games this season. The NBA community and fans were ecstatic after the Suns secured their first Conference Finals appearance since 2010. Stephen A Smith and Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to appreciate the performance of Chris Paul and the Suns in this series.

Phoenix Suns Conference Finals record

After becoming the first team to make it to the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, the expectations will be high in the next round when they face the winners of the Clippers vs Jazz series. After making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the Suns will be hoping to make a run at the Championship. Phoenix have gone to the Conference Finals 8 times but have only managed to reach the NBA Finals twice which shows that they have a poor success rate in the finals, but this time around the team is well-equipped to win the championship as they have the experience of Chris Paul and the talent of Devin Booker which is a lethal combination that can be helpful in their pursuit of the championship.

Western Conference Finals date

If the Clippers vs Jazz series ends in Game 7

Game 1: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Tuesday, June 22

Game 2: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Thursday, June 24

Game 3: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Saturday, June 26

Game 4: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Monday, June 28

Game 5: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Wednesday, June 30

Game 6: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Friday, July 2

Game 7: Suns vs Clippers/Jazz

Sunday, July 4

Image Credits: AP