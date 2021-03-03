Nikola Jokic's 50th Career Triple-double Ties Him With Legend Wilt Chamberlain

Nikola Jokic is carrying the Denver Nuggets this season and is already in the conversation for the NBA MVP award. As the 2020-21 season approaches the All-Star break this weekend, Jokic has reached another milestone. On Tuesday night (Wednesday IST), Jokic completed 50 career triple-doubles, becoming the only centre apart from Wilt Chamberlain to do so.

What is Nikola Jokic triple-double record?

Nikola Jokic becomes the ninth player in NBA history to reach 50 career triple-doubles 🔥



🃏37 Pts

🃏10 Reb

🃏11 Ast pic.twitter.com/yjru9R4dYL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2021

During the Denver Nuggets' 128-97 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jokic scored his 50th triple-double. Now, Jokic is the second centre after Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history to do so. Jokic finished the game with 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

As per reports, Jokic should cross Chamberlain's mark of 78 triple-doubles. The 26-year-old Nuggets centre will need only 29 to surpass him. Oscar Robertson is leading the list with 181 triple-doubles. Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is the only other active player with an impressive 156 career triple-doubles.

However, Chamberlain reached the mark in 703 games. This was Jokic's 416th game. “It just speaks to his greatness,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said (via the Associated Press). As per Malone, the Serbian star does not get fatigued or tired. Even from the bench, Jokic is always encouraging his teammates. "When your best player is doing that, that really sends a message".

Malone is also among those demanding more respect for Jokic. As per The Denver Post, Malone demanded to know why no one chooses Jokic as the player they want to start their franchise with. "And I’m dumbfounded by that. My nominee, I got a write-in nominee, ‘Nikola Jokic is a guy that I’d like to build a franchise with'".

Nuggets vs Bucks highlights

The Nuggets snapped the Bucks' five-game winning streak. Jamal Murray added 24 points for the team. The Nuggets shot 55.8% from the field, limiting the Bucks' offense. "It's definitely up there for best win of the year," Malone said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and 8 rebounds, while Khris Middleton finished with 20. This was the third time the Bucks were held below 100 this season. "We just were not good against the zone," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said, admitting that they have to everything better.

Jokic MVP stats

Jokic is currently averaging 27.3 points, 11 rebounds and 8.6 assists per games while shooting 56.9% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.

Where is Nikola Jokic on the NBA MVP race

Leading the Denver Nuggets to a 20-15 (win-loss) record in the Western Conference, Jokic is in line for the MVP award this year. While Jokic remains consistent for the team, the team might have to perform better as the season progresses. As Jamal Murray remains the proper support for Jokic, the Nuggets could win better with a more consistent performance from Michael Porter Jr.

(Image credits: NBA History Twitter)