NMK Vs TPN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live Game Info

Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) will go head-to-head against Tianjin Pioneers (TPN) in the upcoming CBA League game on Saturday, July 11. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) are currently 14th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 15-24 in the 39 games they've played so far. Tianjin Pioneers (TPN), on the other hand, occupy the 19th spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 3-33 in the 39 games they've played so far.

NMK vs TPN Dream11 prediction and live game schedule

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 9:30 AM IST

NMK vs TPN Dream11 team, full squads

NMK vs TPN Dream11 team: Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) squad

Feng Xin, Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Shengdong Li, Wang Rui, ChangChun Yu, Guo Yifei, Zhang Han, Hamed Haddadi, Sizhen Sun, Tursun Mardan

NMK vs TPN Dream11 team: Tianjin Pioneers (TPN) squad

Yi Shi, Liu Shuai, Yunmeng Zhang, Li Rongpei, Zikai Meng, Senbao Gao, Jin Xin, Tian Ye, XiangLong Meng, Deshaui Shi, Han Bolin, Zhihan Zhang, Siyu He, Tian Yu, Pan Ning, Luan Xiaojun, Guan Jian, Wei Liu Jr.

NMK vs TPN Dream11 prediction: NMK vs TPN Dream11 top picks

Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK): Joe Young, Qiao Wenhan, Wang Rui

Tianjin Pioneers (TPN): Zikai Meng, Yi Shi, Jin Xin

NMK vs TPN Dream11 prediction: NMK vs TPN playing 11 probable lineups

Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK): Joe Young (PG), Qiao Wenhan (SG), Wang Rui (SF), Guo Yifei (PF), Hamed Haddadi (C)

Tianjin Pioneers (TPN): Yi Shi (PG), Zikai Meng (SG), Jin Xin (SF), Deshaui Shi (PF), Pan Ning (C)

NMK vs TPN Dream11 prediction: NMK vs TPN playing 11 team

Point Guard: Liu Shuai

Shooting Guard: Qiao Wenhan, Zikai Meng

Small Forward: Hongpeng Li, Jin Xin

Power Forward: Tursun Mardan, Siyu He

Center: Hamed Haddadi (SP)

NMK vs TPN match prediction

Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the NMK vs TPN Dream11 prediction and NMK vs TPN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NMK vs TPN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva.com

