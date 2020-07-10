NMK Vs TPN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) will go head-to-head against Tianjin Pioneers (TPN) in the upcoming CBA League game on Saturday, July 11. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) are currently 14th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 15-24 in the 39 games they've played so far. Tianjin Pioneers (TPN), on the other hand, occupy the 19th spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 3-33 in the 39 games they've played so far.
Feng Xin, Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Shengdong Li, Wang Rui, ChangChun Yu, Guo Yifei, Zhang Han, Hamed Haddadi, Sizhen Sun, Tursun Mardan
Yi Shi, Liu Shuai, Yunmeng Zhang, Li Rongpei, Zikai Meng, Senbao Gao, Jin Xin, Tian Ye, XiangLong Meng, Deshaui Shi, Han Bolin, Zhihan Zhang, Siyu He, Tian Yu, Pan Ning, Luan Xiaojun, Guan Jian, Wei Liu Jr.
Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) start as favourites to win the game.
Please note that the NMK vs TPN Dream11 prediction and NMK vs TPN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NMK vs TPN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
