NMK Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And CBA League Live Game Info

Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) will go head-to-head against Zhejiang Lions (ZL) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Nanjing Monkey Kings are at the fourteenth spot of the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 12-18 in the 30 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Zhejiang Lions are at the seventh spot of the CBA League standings. They have a win-loss record of 19-11 in the 30 games they've played so far.

NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Also Read l ULM vs FSL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

NMK vs ZL Dream11: Squads

NMK vs ZL Dream11 Team: Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK)

Feng Xin, Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Shengdong Li, Wang Rui, ChangChun Yu, Guo Yifei, Zhang Han, Hamed Haddadi, Sizhen Sun, Tursun Mardan

NMK vs ZL Dream11 Team: Zhejiang Lions (ZL)

Zhejiang Lions (ZL): Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Zheng Liu, Jinglong Li, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao

Also Read l NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, Premier League live

NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK): Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li

Zhejiang Lions (ZL): Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao

NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Probable Lineups

Nanjing Monkey Kings: Joe Young (PG), Qiao Wenhan (SG), Wang Rui (SF), Guo Yifei (PF), Hamed Haddadi (C)

Zhejiang Lions: Yanhao Zhao (PG), Sun Minghui (SG), Jinxiao Li (SF), Ruoyu Su (PF), Tianyi Zhao (C)

Also Read l MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live

NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction: NMK vs ZL Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Joe Young (SP)

Shooting Guard: Qiao Wenhan

Small Forward: Wang Rui, Jinxiao Li

Power Forward: Guo Yifei, Ruoyu Su

Center: Hamed Haddadi, Tianyi Zhao

NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction

Zhejiang Lions (ZL) start as favourites to win the game.

NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live