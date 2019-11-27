NOP Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And NBA Updates

New Orleans Pelicans are all set to host LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning India). The game will take place at the Smoothie King Center New Orleans (8:00 AM IST).

NOP vs LAL Dream11 preview

New Orleans Pelicans are placed third in Southwest division in Western Conference. They have played 17 matches in total of which they have won six matches and lost 11 so far in the NBA season. Their last match was against the Los Angeles Clippers which they lost 109-134. Pelicans will have to play well in the upcoming games to move forward in the points table.

Los Angeles Lakers are the number one team in the Western Conference. They have played seventeen matches in total. Of that, they won 15 and lost 2 matches. Their last match was against San Antonio Spurs. which they won comfortably 114-104. Their record in the last five matches is W W W W W. They played well in all the matches. If they keep this, they will be at first position in NBA standings.

NOP vs LAL Dream11 team

NOP vs LAL Dream11: New Orleans Pelicans

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson

NOP vs LAL Dream11: Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., Rajon Rondo

NOP vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday

Shooting-guards: Danny Green, JJ Redick

Small-forwards: Le Bron James, Caldwell Pope

Power-forwards: Nicolo Melli, Anthony Davis

Centre: JaVale McGee

La Lakers will the favourites to win the match

Note - The NOP vs LAL Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee you positive results in the game.