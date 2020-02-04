NOP Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

New Orleans Pelicans will go head to head against Milwaukee Bucks in their upcoming NBA match on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by Wednesday 6:00 AM IST. New Orleans Pelicans are placed on the eleventh position in the Western Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-30 in the 50 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 42-7 in the 49 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NOP vs MIL Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Date: February 05, 2020

Time: 6:00 AM IST

NOP vs MIL Dream11 Squads

New Orleans Pelicans squad: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson

Milwaukee Bucks squad: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

NOP vs MIL Dream11 top picks

New Orleans Pelicans: Derrick Favors, Jaxson Hayes, Brandon Ingram

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo

NOP vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Eric Bledsoe, George Hill

Shooting Guard: Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forward: Brandon Ingram, Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (SP), Derrick Favors

Centre: Jaxson Hayes

NOP vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

