NOP Vs OKC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

New Orleans Pelicans take on Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA regular-season game. The match is set to be played at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA. The game commences at 6:30 AM (IST) on Friday, February 14.

Also Read: Raptors' 15-game Win Streak Snapped With 101-91 Loss To Nets

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder would look to arrest their slide when they take on New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Thunder are 7th in the Western Conference standings and would try to smash their two-match losing streak. The Pelicans are 11th in the Western Conference and would look to continue their excellent run of form which won them their last three games.

Also Read: James' Triple Double, Davis Lead Lakers Past Nuggets 120-116

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Injury News:

Pelicans : Kenrich Williams, Brandon Ingram, Darius Miller, Nicolo Melli.

: Kenrich Williams, Brandon Ingram, Darius Miller, Nicolo Melli. Thunder: Darius Bazley, Andre Roberson

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Predicted team

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Josh Hart, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday

Zion Williamson, Josh Hart, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Luguentz Dort

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Picks

Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday are must-haves in your Dream11 side. Danilo Gallinari and Josh Hart are also in good form. Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lonzo Ball and Derrick Favors are also good options to have in your Dream11 side.

Also Read: No. 19 Butler Holds Off Xavier, Loses Thompson To Injury

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Danilo Gallinari

– Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Danilo Gallinari Vice-Captain –Steven Adams, D Schroder, Josh Hart

–Steven Adams, D Schroder, Josh Hart Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Team

Point-Guard – Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, D Schroder

– Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, D Schroder Shooting-Guard – J Reddick

– J Reddick Small-Forward – E Moore

– E Moore Power-Forward – Danilo Gallinari

– Danilo Gallinari Centre- N Noel, J Hayes

NOP vs OKC Dream11 Prediction

Thunder are likely to beat Pelicans.

Also Read: South Carolina Pulls Away Early, Beats Reeling Georgia 75-59

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.