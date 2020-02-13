NOP Vs OKC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

New Orleans Pelicans take on Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA regular-season game. The match is set to be played at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA. The game commences at 6:30 AM (IST) on Friday, February 14.
Oklahoma City Thunder would look to arrest their slide when they take on New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Thunder are 7th in the Western Conference standings and would try to smash their two-match losing streak. The Pelicans are 11th in the Western Conference and would look to continue their excellent run of form which won them their last three games.
Brandon Ingram (Right Ankle Sprain) is questionable for Thursday's vs OKC— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 12, 2020
Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday are must-haves in your Dream11 side. Danilo Gallinari and Josh Hart are also in good form. Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lonzo Ball and Derrick Favors are also good options to have in your Dream11 side.
