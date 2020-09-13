Nuggets Vs Clippers Live Stream Details: How To Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live In India?

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face each other for the Eastern Conference semifinals Game 6 on Sunday, September 13, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST). While the Clippers opened the series with a 120-97 win, the Nuggets came back with a Game 2 110-101 victory. As of now, the Clippers are leading 3-2.

Nuggets vs Clippers live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers Game 6 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (ESPN). US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. In India, the upcoming game will be shown on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites. The Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription.

Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, worldwide fans can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Nuggets vs Clippers live stream: How to watch Nuggets vs Clippers Game 6

Date: Sunday, September 13, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Nuggets vs Clippers Game 6: Nuggets vs Clippers team news and preview

26 PTS

8 REB

7 AST

5 3PM



Talk about a bounce-back performance! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FLhqCqowJH — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 12, 2020

With Game 6 scheduled for Sunday, the Denver Nuggets will try to push a Game 7 by levelling the series 3-3. While the Clippers were trying to seal the series with their fourth win, Michael Porter Jr's crunch time three-pointer helped keep the Nuggets afloat. "Everybody continues to count us out," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the game. "That's the way we like it." As per reports, this the Nuggets' fourth elimination-game victory during the fourth season. Jamal Murray scored 26 points, while Nikola Jokic recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds. On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points for the Clippers. Paul George chipped in 26 points.

