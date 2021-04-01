Nuggets Vs Clippers Prediction: How To Watch NBA Live? Nuggets Vs Clippers Live Stream

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Thursday, April 1. The NBA regular season clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM ET (Friday, April 2 at 7:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Nuggets vs Clippers team news, live stream details, Nuggets vs Clippers h2h and our Nuggets vs Clippers prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Nuggets vs Clippers preview

The Denver Nuggets are currently at the fifth place on the Western Conference table, with 29 wins and 18 defeats so far this season. Michael Malone's side saw off the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night as their three best scorers (Porter Jr., Jokic and Murray) combined for 78 points. The Nuggets will now be looking to climb higher up the table when they lock horns with the Clippers on Thursday, hoping to extend their win streak to four games.

After winning six games on the spin, the LA Clippers lost to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Worryingly, four of Tyronn Lue's regular starters were missing from the lineup through injuries. The Clippers are at the third place on the Western Conference table, after having won 32 games while coming out on the losing side 17 times this season. The Clippers will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Nuggets vs Clippers team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Nuggets, Monte Morris is questionable for the fixture against the LA Clippers, while Greg Whittington is also a doubt.

For the Clippers, Paul George and Marcus Morris are listed as questionable, while Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are not expected to compete.

Nuggets vs Clippers H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 179 games in the regular season with 82 victories for the Clippers and 97 for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Clippers prediction

Given that the Clippers have a few key players missing from their roster for Thursday's game, our prediction is a win for the in-form Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA live?

In India, the NBA live channel is not Sony Six or Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. However, to answer the 'How to watch NBA live? query, fans can purchase the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

In the USA, the Nuggets vs Clippers live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan.

Image Credits - Nuggets, Clippers Twitter