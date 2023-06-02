Nuggets Vs Heat Game 1 NBA Final: Denver Nuggets Beat Miami Heat 104-93, Take 1-0 Lead

Quick links:
Denver Nuggets defeat Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals 2022/23. The final score stands at 104-93.
With less than 30 seconds left Denver have 11 points lead.
It is 74-84 to Denver Nuggets. Some nervy moments for Nuggets.
It is 74 to 57 at the moment, with 5 minutes left of Q3.
After two quarters Denver Nuggets are up by 17 points. It is 59 to 42 at the Half Time.
With a little more than 3 minutes left for the half time, it is Denver Nuggets, who are leading. It is 50-37 at the moment.
Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr,. Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
Heat will start Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Thursday.— FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) June 2, 2023
After several months of grueling action, the NBA 2022/23 season is about to close. It is the Nuggets vs Heat that will decide the NBA champion. Catch the live updates of Game 1 Heat vs Nuggets here at republicworld.com and keep hold of the score of NBA final.