Nuggets Vs Heat Game 1 NBA Final: Denver Nuggets Beat Miami Heat 104-93, Take 1-0 Lead

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live: After several months of grueling action, the NBA 2022/23 season is about to close. It is the Nuggets vs Heat that will decide the NBA champion. Catch the live updates of Game 1 Heat vs Nuggets here at republicworld.com and keep hold of the score of NBA final.

Prateek Arya
Nuggets vs Heat game 1 NBA final live updates

08:16 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat live update: Denver Nuggets win Game 1

Denver Nuggets defeat Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals 2022/23. The final score stands at 104-93.

08:12 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat live update: Denver set to take 1-0 lead in the NBA finals

With less than 30 seconds left Denver have 11 points lead.

07:54 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat live: Heat curtails the lead to 10

It is 74-84 to Denver Nuggets. Some nervy moments for Nuggets.

07:31 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat live: Denver still leading

It is 74 to 57 at the moment, with 5 minutes left of Q3.

07:04 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat live: Denver are up by 17 at HT

After two quarters Denver Nuggets are up by 17 points. It is 59 to 42 at the Half Time.

06:54 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat live: Denver have the lead in Game 1

With a little more than 3 minutes left for the half time, it is Denver Nuggets, who are leading. It is 50-37 at the moment.

06:49 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat latest update: Nuggets starting 5

Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr,. Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

06:49 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat latest update: Heat starting 5
06:49 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat latest update: Live streaming

The Nuggets vs Heat game 1 of the NBA final can be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

06:49 IST, June 2nd 2023
Nuggets vs Heat latest update: Timing and Location

The Nuggets vs Heat NBA Final Game 1 will take place at the Ball Arena. The live-action will begin at 6 AM, IST. 
 

06:49 IST, June 2nd 2023
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live update: Welcome to NBA final!

