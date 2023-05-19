Nuggets vs Lakers: Jamal Murray inspires Denver Nuggets to go 2-0 over Lebron's LA Lakers

In what could be termed as a scintillating win, Denver Nuggets overcame the meager deficit in the 4th quarter to end up winning Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Jamal Murray turned out to be the protagonist of the Nuggets' win as the shooting guard scored 37 points on the day. With the victory, Nuggets have taken a crucial 2-0 lead over Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals.

The biggest highlights of the day came in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets were trailing by 2. From the trail, Murray hit consecutive two 3-pointers to give Denver the lead. As 12 seconds were remaining, Lebron James surged ahead to close the 5-pint lead of the Nuggets but Bruce Brown took the possession away from James to keep the lead intact. The final score stood at 108-105 and with that Denver Nuggets have the momentum to enter the NBA finals.

Jamal Murray inspires Denver Nuggets to go 2-0 over Lebron's LA Lakers

Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic had his 13th playoff triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and a dozen assists for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals in their history.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James and the Lakers are 8-0 in the playoffs.

Murray missed 12 of his 17 shots through three quarters but found his touch in the fourth, going 6 for 7, including four 3-pointers and fueling a 15-1 run that gave Denver a 96-84 lead.

Just like in Game 1, the Lakers didn't go down easily. They pulled to three points on Austin Reaves' jumper before Murray sank two free throws with 12 seconds left and Bruce Brown stole the ball from James, then dribbled out the final 8 seconds.

The Nuggets improved to 41-8 at home, best in the NBA, including 8-0 in the playoffs.

James and Reaves both scored 22 for Los Angeles. Anthony Davis scored 18 after pouring in 40 in the opener and Rui Hachimra scored 21 points off the bench.

For much of the night, it appeared as though the Lakers would wrest home-court advantage from the Nuggets, who are the top seed for the first time in their history. The Lakers won the series openers at Memphis and Golden State to reach the conference championship.

The outstanding defense Hachimura played on Jokic in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss in Game 1 led many to believe coach Darvin Ham would start Hachimura to try to stymie the Nuggets' star center from the start. But instead he came off the bench again. (With inputs from AP).