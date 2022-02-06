Nuggets Vs Nets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Denver Nuggets are up against Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Ball Arena in Denver, on Sunday night local time. Brooklyn Nets head into the matchup against Denver in a bid to end their seven-match losing streak. On the other hand, the Nuggets play their home game after losing three consecutive times in their last match.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview

Nuggets have an overall win/loss record of 28-24 in the NBA 2021-22 season and face Nets for the second time in the season with a record of 13-10 in home games. They currently sit sixth in the Western Conference points standings, while Nets also find themselves in the sixth place of the Eastern Conference. Nets have an overall win/loss record of 29-23, while being 17-10 on the road. The last time both teams were against each other on January 27, the Nuggets won the matchup by 124-118.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Team News and Injury Report

Nikola Jokic is currently shooting 57.4% and is averaging 25.9 points per game for the Nuggets. Will Barton is also expected to shine for the home side on Sunday as he is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the Nets. He will be the key player for the Nets in the absence of James Harden and Kevin Durant. Patty Mills is another player to watch out for in the match, as he is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Nuggets will miss the services of Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray due to injuries. Joe Harris, Durant, Harden, and LaMarcus Aldridge miss the match-up for the Nets due to injuries. Paul Millsap will miss the match due to personal reasons.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets: Point Guard - Kyrie Irving Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Bruce Brown; Power Forward - Kessler Edwards, Center - Blake Griffin

Denver Nuggets: Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Aaron Gordan, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokić

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Nuggets and Nets by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of Rs 1,499, or a monthly fee of Rs 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Ball Arena at 2:30 AM IST on Monday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM on Sunday in the US and at 9:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

(Image: AP/Instagram -@brooklynnets)