Nuggets Vs Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

The Denver Nuggets are all set to host the Phoenix Suns in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Ball Arena on Thursday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 AM IST on March 25. The Nuggets are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 43 victories. On the other hand, the Suns are having yet another outstanding season as they currently lead with 59 wins.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Nuggets vs Suns live stream details.

Nuggets vs Suns live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Nuggets vs Suns live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

.@BizzyBones11 put on another show on Tuesday🤩 Him and the squad are back at it at Ball Arena tonight 🤞 pic.twitter.com/SKwCs1QXau — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 24, 2022

How to watch NBA live in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Nuggets vs Suns live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM BST on Friday, March 25.

Nuggets vs Suns live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Nuggets vs Suns live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 24.

Goodnight Suns fam. 💤 pic.twitter.com/3Y1eyhHtbY — y - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 24, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns team news

Denver Nuggets predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Monte Morris

Shooting Guard: Will Barton

Small Forward: Aaron Gordon

Power Forward: Jeff Green

Centre: Nikola Jokic

Injury news: Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Zeke Nnaji (knee)

Phoenix Suns predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Cameron Payne

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Centre: Deandre Ayton

Injury news: Chris Paul (thumb), Camerons Johnson (quad)