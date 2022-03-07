Nuggets Vs Warriors: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Denver Nuggets will take on Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 7th; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 8; 7:30 AM IST) at the Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Denver Nuggets are placed 6th in the Western Conference table having won 38 and lost 26 of their 64 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Golden State Warriors are placed second in the same division having won 43 and lost 21 of their 64 games so far. In terms of form, the Nuggests are on a two-match winning streak while the Warriors have lost their last four.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors injury report

For Denver Nuggets, Will Barton, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr will miss the clash due to injuries.

For Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been given a break from the game while Gary Payton II and Draymond Green are out injured.

How to watch NBA live: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at Rs 1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

How to watch NBA live: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live streaming live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Heat vs 76ers game live locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude Sports. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Monday, March 7th; 9:00 PM ET

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney