NYC Mayor On Trae Young Comments In Public Expected To Heat Up Hawks Vs Knicks Series

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young silenced a crowd of around 15,000 at Madison Square Garden with a game-winning floater on Sunday night in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs first round against the New York Knicks. However, on Tuesday, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio found some words to hit back at Young. De Blasio criticized the Hawks star's tendency to draw fouls by driving past defenders and then stopping on a dime to initiate contact from behind. Here is the story of the NYC mayor on Trae Young comments and the Hawks vs Knicks prediction for the next game in the NBA playoffs 2021 -

NYC Mayor on Trae Young: Bill de Blasio hits out at Hawks star's tactics

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took time out of his daily press briefing on Tuesday to slam Trae Young. The 60-year-old rocked a NY Knicks ball cap, accusing Young of crying for calls and then told him to straight-up stop. He said, "Message to Trae Young on behalf of the people of New York City and anyone who cares about playing basketball the right way: Stop hunting for fouls, Trae."

NYC Mayor de Blasio, while wearing a NY Knicks hat, shades ATL Hawks' star Trae Young:



“Stop hunting for fouls.” pic.twitter.com/i5TcB7AIoz — The Recount (@therecount) May 25, 2021

De Blasio then added, “I want to quote Steve Nash — great player, great coach — ‘that’s not basketball.’ Trae, that Hawk’s not going to fly in New York City, come on. Play the game the right way, see if you can win, and I think the Knicks are going to teach you a lesson.”

Trae Young comments after Game 1: How the Hawks star responded to abuse from Knicks fans

Trae ripped the soul out of the Knicks during the first game of their playoff series on Sunday by hitting a game-winning floater and talking all kinds of smack to the crowd at Madison Square Garden after the final whistle. Even Trae's father got involved puffing out his chest and celebrating proudly after the All-Star's shot.

Trae Young's dad was so proud of his son after his game-winner 🙌



(via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/VcgGkY4UaA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2021

Young, led all scorers in Game 1 with 32 points on 11 of 23 shooting (9-for-9 on free throws) and added 10 assists. After his stunning winner against the Knicks, Young also hit back at the fans in MSG stating, “At the end of the day, fans can only talk. They can’t guard me.”

NBA playoffs 2021: Hawks vs Knicks series

The Hawks now have a 1-0 lead in the series against the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Game 2 of the Hawks vs Knicks series takes place on Wednesday, May 26 at MSG. The game is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, May 27 at 5:00 AM IST). Our Hawks vs Knicks prediction is that the New York team would win Game 3.

