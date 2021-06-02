Last Updated:

NYK Vs ATL Dream11: Knicks Vs Hawks Prediction, Team And Top Picks

NYK vs ATL Dream11: As the series heads back to MSG, the Knicks will be hoping to put up a great fight and drag the series to a possible Game 7.

Godwin Mathew
NYK vs ATL Dream11: Knicks vs Hawks prediction, team and top picks

NYK vs ATL Dream11: Knicks vs Hawks prediction, team and top picks


The New York Knicks [NYK] will face the Atlanta Hawks [ATL] in Game 5 of the first-round series. The Game will be played at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 5:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the NYK vs ATL Dream11 team, top picks and NYK vs ATL Dream11 predictions.

NYK vs ATL Game Preview

New York will be hoping to win Game 5 as that would help increase their chances of going ahead in the series. Derrick Rose has been the best player for the Knicks all series and he will be hoping to have another good game on Wednesday. Julius Randle has not looked great this series and will have to deliver a big performance if the Knicks would want to emerge victorious in Game 5. He has been shooting a dismal 27.4% all series and he will be hoping to step up come game time.

Atlanta who come into the game with a 3-1 lead, will be very happy with their performance. Trae Young who has looked really good for the Hawks will be hoping to repeat his Game 1 antics against the Knicks, where the young point guard silenced the entire MSG crowd with his clutch basket. Clint Capela, in an interview, said, "NYK is trying to play physical, but it is not working." He also added, "We're coming to your home to win this game and send you on a vacation."  A win for the Hawks will confirm their place in the Conference semifinals and will set them up against the winner of the Wizards and 76ers series.

NYK vs ATL predicted lineups

  • New York Knicks: Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson
  • Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

NYK vs ATL Dream11 team

  • Point Guards: Trae Young, Derrick Rose
  • Shooting Guard; Bogdan Bogdanovic,
  • Small Forward: Reggie Bullock, De Andre Hunter
  • Power Forwards: Julius Randle, John Collins
  • Centre: Clint Capela

NYK vs ATL top picks for captains and vice-captains

  • New York Knicks: Derrick Rose, Julius Randle, Reggie Bullock
  • Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

NYK vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Atlanta hold a commanding lead coming into Game 5 and have looked the better team this series. Trae Young will be hoping to continue his brilliance on Wednesday and he could prove to be the difference-maker in Game 5. Considering all that our NYK vs ATL Dream11 prediction is a win for the Atlanta Hawks

Note; The above NYK vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own research and analysis. No success is guaranteed on the selection of these players

