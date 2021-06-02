NYK vs ATL Dream11: Knicks vs Hawks prediction, team and top picks

The New York Knicks [NYK] will face the Atlanta Hawks [ATL] in Game 5 of the first-round series. The Game will be played at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 5:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the NYK vs ATL Dream11 team, top picks and NYK vs ATL Dream11 predictions.

Looking forward to more of this in Game 5 💪 We take on the @nyknicks in the Garden tomorrow at 7:30 PM!#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/9kReXCoWpg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 1, 2021

NYK vs ATL Game Preview

New York will be hoping to win Game 5 as that would help increase their chances of going ahead in the series. Derrick Rose has been the best player for the Knicks all series and he will be hoping to have another good game on Wednesday. Julius Randle has not looked great this series and will have to deliver a big performance if the Knicks would want to emerge victorious in Game 5. He has been shooting a dismal 27.4% all series and he will be hoping to step up come game time.

“[The Knicks] trying to play tough, push our guys around and talk s--t, but we can do that too. … We can push guys around too, we can talk s--t as well, so what you gonna do about it?”



Clint Capela talking that talk 👀



(via @ATLHawks)pic.twitter.com/9J6Pem6wHg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2021

Atlanta who come into the game with a 3-1 lead, will be very happy with their performance. Trae Young who has looked really good for the Hawks will be hoping to repeat his Game 1 antics against the Knicks, where the young point guard silenced the entire MSG crowd with his clutch basket. Clint Capela, in an interview, said, "NYK is trying to play physical, but it is not working." He also added, "We're coming to your home to win this game and send you on a vacation." A win for the Hawks will confirm their place in the Conference semifinals and will set them up against the winner of the Wizards and 76ers series.

NYK vs ATL predicted lineups

New York Knicks: Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

NYK vs ATL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Trae Young, Derrick Rose

Shooting Guard; Bogdan Bogdanovic,

Small Forward: Reggie Bullock, De Andre Hunter

Power Forwards: Julius Randle, John Collins

Centre: Clint Capela

NYK vs ATL top picks for captains and vice-captains

New York Knicks: Derrick Rose, Julius Randle, Reggie Bullock

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

NYK vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Atlanta hold a commanding lead coming into Game 5 and have looked the better team this series. Trae Young will be hoping to continue his brilliance on Wednesday and he could prove to be the difference-maker in Game 5. Considering all that our NYK vs ATL Dream11 prediction is a win for the Atlanta Hawks

Note; The above NYK vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own research and analysis. No success is guaranteed on the selection of these players

Picture Credits: Atlanta Hawks/ Twitter