NYK Vs TOR Dream11: New York Knicks Vs Toronto Raptors Prediction, Team, Top Picks

The New York Knicks (NYK) will go up against the Toronto Raptors (TOR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2021 season on Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Here is our NYK vs TOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and NYK vs TOR Dream11 team.

NYK vs TOR Dream11 game preview

The New York Knicks are currently at the fourth spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Reggie Bullock and team have played 60 games so far in the tournament, winning 33 and losing 27 games. The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 25-34.

NYK vs TOR: Injury Report

New York Knicks: Alec Burks will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols, while Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson are recovering from injury. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson is still in rehab after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Toronto Raptors: Despite the return of Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, the Raptors will be without Chris Boucher in the upcoming game as he’s injured. Paul Watson (left knee tendonitis) and Jalen Harris (right knee pointer) will also miss the game, while Rodney Hood is listed as doubtful.

NYK vs TOR Dream11 team: Roster

New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, Jared Harper, Kevin Knox II, Nerlens Noe, Frank Ntilikina, Elfrid Payton, Norvel Pelle, Theo Pinson, Myles Powell, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Derrick Rose, Obi Toppin

Toronto Raptors: OG Anunoby, Aron Baynes, DeAndre' Bembry, Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, Malachi Flynn, Freddie Gillespie, Jalen Harris, Rodney Hood, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr, Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe, Paul Watson

NBA Dream11: NYK vs TOR Top Picks

New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle

Toronto Raptors: Gary Trent Jr, Kyle Lowry, Aron Baynes

NYK vs TOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Gary Trent Jr

Shooting Guards: Kyle Lowry, RJ Barrett

Small Forwards: OG Anunoby, Reggie Bullock

Power Forwards: Taj Gibson, Aron Baynes

Centres: Julius Randle

NYK vs TOR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the New York Knicks will come out on top in this contest.

103 threes in 55 games. Keep on shooting, Quick â˜„ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4CFPTJULi3 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 23, 2021

Note: The above NYK vs TOR playing 11, NYK vs TOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NYK vs TOR live and NYK vs TOR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: New York Knicks/ Twitter