Last Updated:

NZB Vs TH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Australian League 2021 Preview

NZB vs TH Dream11: New Zealand Breakers will face off against the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian Basketball League game scheduled for Friday, May 28.

Written By
Godwin Mathew
NZB vs TH Dream11 prediction, top fantasy picks, Australian League match preview

NZB vs TH Dream11 prediction, top fantasy picks, Australian League match preview


New Zealand Breakers [NZB] will face Illawarra Hawks [TH] in the Australian Basketball League on Friday, May 28 at 7:30 PM local time [1:00 PM IST]. The game will be played at The Spark Arena in Auckland. Here is our NZB vs TH Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZB vs TH Dream11 team.

NZB vs TH game preview

The Hawks come into the game placed 4th on the points table and have won 17 out of their 32 games. They will be relying upon their leading scorer Tyler Harvey to continue his exploits. The American was the 51st pick in the 2015 NBA draft and was picked by the Orlando Magic. He signed a 2-year deal with The Hawks in 2020 and has since then been a vital part of their team. Harvey averages 19.8 points for the season and his scoring ability could be a big advantage for the Hawks leading to the game. Players like Justin Jessop and Cameron Bairstow have also been a vital cog and have supported Harvey really well.

READ | NBL: LaMelo Ball a new internet sensation with an impressive stat line

The New Zealand Breakers have not had a good season and come into the game after a loss to 76-81 Sydney Kings. They have a dismal 11-32 record for the season and things don't look really good for them as they are placed 8th on the points table. A victory here could be a really positive sign for them and this could really help them come back to form.

READ | Aussie NBL Finals series canceled, champion to be confirmed

Levi Randolph, a former G-League player, has been the key player for the Breakers this season. He averages 14.8 points for the season and has been instrumental for them. Randolph, who has had stints with many G-League teams, has signed a deal to the end of this season and will be hoping that the team can pull off a victory against The Hawks. 

READ | LaMelo Ball net worth: How much did the NBA 2020 draft prospect make in the NBL?

NZB vs TH Dream11 team rosters

New Zealand Breakers: Levi Randolph, Finn Delany, Cory Webster, Colton Iverson, William McDowell-White, Robert Loe, Kyrin Galloway, Dan Trist, Rasmus Bach, Isaac Davidson, Tai Webster, Thomas Abercrombie.

The Hawks: Tyler Harvey, Justinian Jessup, Cameron Bairstow, Samson Froling, Justin Simon, Deng Deng, Deng Adel, Maxwell Darling, Lachlan Dent, Akoldah Gak, Daniel Grida, Timothy Coenraad, Isaac White, Emmett Naar, Andrew Ogilvy.

NZB vs TH Dream11 top picks

New Zealand Breakers: Levi Randolph, Corey Webster, Thomas Abercrombie

The Hawks: Tyler Harvey, Justinian Jessup, Cameron Bairstow

NZB vs TH Dream11 team

Point Guard: Tai Webster, Tyler Harvey (VC)

Shooting Guard: Corey Webster

Small Forward: Levi Randolph (C)

Power Forward: Thomas Abercrombie, Justin Simon

Centre: William McDowell-White

NZ vs TH Dream11 prediction 

The Hawks come into the game with a brilliant run of form. And players like Tyler Harvey have been performing brilliantly well for them. Our NZ vs TH Dream11 prediction is that the Hawks to come out victorious in the game against the New Zealand Breakers on Friday.

READ | LaMelo Ball buys team: Ball in 'advanced talks' to acquire former NBL side Illawarra Hawks

Note: The above NZ vs TH Dream11 team and top picks are according to our own analysis. Selecting these players will not guarantee a positive result in your game.

READ | John Wall to acquire ownership stake in NBL's South East Melbourne Phoenix?

Picture Credits: Sky Sport Breakers/Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT