OKC Guard Dennis Schroder Fined $25,000 For Holding NBA Official's Wrist Aggressively

The game of basketball is a contact sport and there have been incidents where players have been involved in physical fights with against the opposition players or with NBA fans. In a recent incident, Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) guard Dennis Schröder was seen intentionally making contact with a game official during Oklahoma City Thunder's 104-102 overtime win against Charlotte Hornets on December 27. Schröder has been fined $25,000 for such behaviour.

NBA: OKC Dennis Schroder fined for an altercation with referee

Approach refs w/ respect & calm. Not doing so cost Dennis Schroder $25K, even if he was just demonstrating what he thought the defender did. https://t.co/38CgDplLK3 pic.twitter.com/eF6oDTmQTh — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) December 28, 2019

The incident took place in Q3 with 1:20 remaining on the clock. Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller. Dennis Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at midcourt when play was stopped and grabbed at the official's wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him for which Schroder received a technical foul.

NBA: Dennis Schroder injury during OKC vs Hornets game

Dennis Schroder is the latest member player from OKC to be sidelined due to the injury. In KC match against Hornets, the OKC team announced that Dennis Schroder was suffering from right ankle soreness and will not play against Raptors in Toronto. Dennis Schroder scored 24 points in the win over the Hornets, hitting 10 of his 17 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers. Over his last 10 games, Schroder is averaging 23.2 points per game and shooting 49.7% from the field.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets highlights

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points) went to the foul line with 8.4 seconds left in overtime. He scored with both his free throws, giving the Hornets a chance to try and won the game. Charlotte rookie PJ Washington drew a foul from Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.9 seconds left. He missed the first free throw. Washington also missed his second free throw but his teammate Devonte Graham got the long rebound but failed to hit the winning shot as time expired.

