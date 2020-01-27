The Debate
OKC Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction: OKC Thunder will take on Dallas Mavericks at the Chesapeake Energy Center on Monday night. Here are the predicted line-ups.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
OKC vs DAL dream11

OKC Thunder will take on high-flying Dallas Mavericks in their NBA game which is scheduled to be played on Monday night at the Chesapeake Energy Center (Tuesday morning 6:30 AM IST). The Mavs will undoubtedly be the favourites to pick up a win against OKC. Meanwhile, OKC Thunder will be under pressure to improve on their performances and will look to veteran Chris Paul for inspiration. You can play the OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Dallas Mavericks officially retire the number 24 jersey 

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder squad

Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction - Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

OKC Thunder release official statement on Kobe Bryant death

OKC vs DAL Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: L Doncic (C), D Schroder (VC)
Shooting-guards: H Diallo
Small-forwards: T Hardaway, D Bazley
Power-forwards: M Kleber, M Muscala
Centre: K Porzingis

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction

Dallas Mavericks start as favourites to win against OKC Thunder.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

