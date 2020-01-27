OKC Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

OKC Thunder will take on high-flying Dallas Mavericks in their NBA game which is scheduled to be played on Monday night at the Chesapeake Energy Center (Tuesday morning 6:30 AM IST). The Mavs will undoubtedly be the favourites to pick up a win against OKC. Meanwhile, OKC Thunder will be under pressure to improve on their performances and will look to veteran Chris Paul for inspiration. You can play the OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson shares nostalgic throwback images featuring Lakers legend

Dallas Mavericks officially retire the number 24 jersey

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant congratulated LeBron James in his last social media posts

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder squad

Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction - Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Stephen Curry reacts on sudden and devastating death of Lakers legend

OKC Thunder release official statement on Kobe Bryant death

No words can adequately express the shock and sadness the NBA family is feeling. Kobe was an icon, a person who embodied greatness in so many ways. He pushed the game of basketball to new heights with a passion for the game that he shared with fans across the globe for decades. pic.twitter.com/eZBHEmkLSq — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 26, 2020

Also Read | NBA world devastated after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's tragic death; Tributes pour for Mamba

OKC vs DAL Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: L Doncic (C), D Schroder (VC)

Shooting-guards: H Diallo

Small-forwards: T Hardaway, D Bazley

Power-forwards: M Kleber, M Muscala

Centre: K Porzingis

OKC vs DAL Dream11 prediction

Dallas Mavericks start as favourites to win against OKC Thunder.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with heartbreaking father-daughter photo