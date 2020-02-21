OKC Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Oklahoma City Thunder will be squaring off against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA regular 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday night (Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST). You can play the OKC vs DEN game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the OKC vs DEN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

OKC vs DEN Dream11 preview

OKC vs DEN Dream11 preview: Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC are on the 6th position in the Western Conference. They have played 55 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 32 games and lost 22 games. Their last match was against the New Orleans Pelicans, which they won by a margin of 123-118. They have to play well in the upcoming game against Denver Nuggets to move ahead on the points table.

OKC vs DEN Dream11 preview: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets are currently on the 2nd position in the Western Conference. They have played 55 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 38 and lost 17. They played their last game against Los Angeles Lakers which they lost 116-120. Nuggets will be eager to win the game in order to move forward in the points table.

OKC vs DEN Dream11 squad

OKC vs DEN Dream11 squad: Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

OKC vs DEN Dream11 squads: Denver Nuggets

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

OKC vs DEN Dream11 team

OKC vs DEN Dream11 prediction

Denver Nuggets are favourites to win the tie.

Note - The OKC vs DEN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.