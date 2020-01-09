OKC Vs HOU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And NBA News

Oklahoma City Thunder are currently on the seventh spot of the NBA standings of Western Conference. They have a total of 21 wins in the season so far. They have lost 16 games. Oklahoma have managed to win 8 games in their last 10 clashes (Losses 2). They are averaging 108.0 points per game.

Houston Rockets are on the third spot of the NBA standings of Western Conference. Rockets have managed to win 25 games in the season so far and have lost 11 games. Houston Rockets have managed to win 8 games in their last 10 games (Losses 2). They are averaging 119.4 points per game. Houston Rockets have won three consecutive games. The match is scheduled on January 10, 2020 at 8 AM IST.

OKC vs HOU Dream11 Predictions

Dream 11 Predictions

PG

J Harden (HOU) (Points: 966.7)

SG

S Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) (Points: 312.4)

B Mclemore (HOU) (Points: 205.3)

A Rivers (HOU) (Points: 218.1)

SF

D Gallinari (OKC) (Points: 215.8)

D House (HOU) (Points: 330.3)

PF

P Tucker (HOU) (Points: 427.6)

C

N Noel (OKC) (Points: 239.1)

Statement from General Manager Sam Presti on Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City and his contributions to the community. pic.twitter.com/oiDTsmzjvg — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 9, 2020

OKC vs HOU Dream11 team (Full Squads)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson, Dennis Schroder

Houston Rockets:

Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook