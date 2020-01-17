OKC Vs MIA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns on Saturday, January 18, 6:30 AM IST (Friday, January 17 5:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma, United States. The Heat have won 28 and lost 12 games, while OKC have won 23 and lost 18 games. Fans can also play the OKC vs MIA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the OKC vs MIA Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

OKC vs MIA Player performances

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's top scorer with 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and Steven Adams have averages above 10. Jimmy Butler is leading the Heat with an average of 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Kendrick Nunn follows him with an average of 15.9 points per game. Goran Dragic (15.6 ppg), Bam Adebayo (15.8 ppg), Tyler Herro (13.9 ppg), Justise Winslow (13.4 ppg) and Duncan Robinson (11.8 ppg) have also been playing well.

OKC vs MIA Injury updates

Justice Winlow is sidelined due to injury. Steve Adams could be sidelined as well due to a knee injury.

OKC vs MIA Squad details

Oklahoma City Thunder: Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

OKC vs MIA Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Kendrick Nunn

Shooting-guards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SP)

Small-forwards: Duncan Robinson

Power-forwards: Danilo Gallinari, Kelly Olynyk

Centre: Nerlens Noel, Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard

Thunder start as favourites to win.

Note - The OKC vs MIA Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

(Image courtesy: @miamiheat Instagram)