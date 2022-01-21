Orlando Magic Vs LA Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Orlando Magic are all set to host the Los Angeles Lakers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Amway Center on Friday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 am IST on January 22, 2022.

The LA Lakers are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with 22 wins, while the Magic are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference standings with just eight victories all season. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Magic vs Lakers live streaming details in India, the US and the UK.

Magic vs Lakers live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Magic vs Lakers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Magics vs Lakers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 am BST on Saturday, January 22.

Magic vs Lakers live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Magic vs Lakers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers team news

Orlando Magic predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Cole Anthony

Shooting Guard: Jalen Suggs

Small Forward: Gary Harris

Power Forward: Franz Wagner

Centre: Mo Bamba

Injury news: Markelle Fultz (knee injury), Jonathan Isaac (knee injury), E’Twaun Moore (knee sprain), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle injury), RJ Hampton (MCL sprain)

LA Lakers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley

Small Forward: LeBron James

Power Forward: Trevor Ariza

Centre: Dwight Howard

Injury news: Anthony Davis (MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (knee bone bruise)

