Pacers Fan Nails Epic Half-court Shot At NBA Game To Win Free Chick-fil-A For A Year

The Indiana Pacers faced off against the NBA's reigning champions Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis on Monday night. With festivities at every corner in Indianapolis, the Pacers battled to victory against the Toronto Raptors at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. However, the Pacers' win wasn't the only delight for one particular Pacers fan during the Pacers vs Raptors game.

Pacers fan wins free Chick-fil-A for a year with a halfcourt shot

Pacers fan Camden Horelick was in the stands with his father, brother and uncle to witness the Indiana Pacers register their 21st win in the NBA this season. In the Q2, the Pacers fan was approached by some of the Pacers' staff to see if he would like to participate in an interesting promotion. Camden Horelick agreed.

HALF COURT SHOT TO WIN FREE @ChickfilA FOR A YEAR



💸💸💸💸💸 pic.twitter.com/AxptmxVOLT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 24, 2019

During the first timeout of the second quarter, the Pacers fan and his brother took to the court. The two brothers had to battle it out between themselves to proceed onto the next stage. The first among the two to register a layup, a free throw and a three-pointer would then be given the opportunity to try a half-court shot. The prize? Free Chick-fil-A for a whole year.

Awesomeness @pacers!!! Can you imagine free 🍟 for a year??? 🤣🤣 I'm all in! Let me know if you need company for fries Camden 🙌🏽🤣🤣🤣😁

・・・

Needed to hit a half-courter for a year’s worth of @chickfila...BOOM BABY! Congrats, Camden! pic.twitter.com/FddA4xdb80 — Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) December 24, 2019

The Pacers fan beat his brother and lined up with the ball at the halfcourt. With palpable tension at the Fieldhouse and his brother riling up the crowd, it was Camden Horelick's time to shine. Shine, the Pacers fan did as he buried the halfcourt shot to grab the grand prize and hit the fast-food jackpot. The Pacers fan ran a half lap of victory in a navy Roy Hibbert jersey. He then made his way to the stands to joins his father and uncle amidst a standing ovation from some of the fans in the stands.

