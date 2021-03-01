Pacers Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel And Game Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Indiana Pacers in their next game, looking to come back from their previous loss. On Saturday (Sunday IST), the 76ers lost 112-109 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. Joel Embiid scored 42 points that game, while Ben Simmons added 24 points.

"I thought we just came out flat. Zero energy tonight ... which shows you just a lack of discipline," head coach Doc Rivers after the game. This was the team's third loss at home this season. The Cavaliers edged past the team with only nine players, the 76ers bench falling short.

The Pacers, on the other hand, will look to snap their losing streak. They last played the New York Knicks, losing 110-107. "They want to win really bad," Indiana head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "It doesn't feel good at all". Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon both are leading the team with a 21.4 points average. Brogdon, however, might miss a second straight game.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Pacers vs 76ers live stream: How to watch Pacers vs 76ers live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Monday, March 1, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, March 2, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Pacers vs 76ers TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Philadelphia, Fox Sports Indiana and NBA League Pass.

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Pacers vs 76ers team news

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris – Out, knee

Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert – Out, kidney

TJ Warren – Out, foot

Malcolm Brogdon: Out, knee

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Pacers vs 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will prevail over the Indiana Pacers.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

As of now, the Philadelphia 76ers are ranked first in the Eastern Conference with 22 wins and 12 losses. However, a loss tomorrow might send them on second place – currently occupied by the Brooklyn Nets (22-13). The Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third with a 21-13 win-loss record. The Pacers are ninth in the East (15-17), followed by the Chicago Bulls (15-17).

(Image credits: Utah Jazz Instagram )