Pacers Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Pacers Vs Bucks Prediction, H2h Record

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in what promises to be an enthralling clash in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday, March 23. Here's a look at how to watch NBA live stream in India, Pacers vs Bucks live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

NBA standings latest: Pacers vs Bucks prediction and game preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in great form off late, and find themselves at third in the Eastern Conference Standings, only behind the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee have won six games on the bounce, the second-longest active unbeaten run currently in the NBA, only behind the Hawks' run of eight games. The latest of the Bucks' six wins came against the San Antonio Spurs, with Milwaukee holding on to a 120-113 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 49 points on the night as the Bucks were too hot for the Spurs to handle.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers have won back to back games, after their twin defeats against the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference on the back of those wins, with a 19-22 record, and will be hoping to nail down a playoff spot come to the business end of the season. Indiana clinched back to back wins over the Miami Heat, with the second one coming in deep overtime, as the Pacers clinched a 109-106 win, It was a well-rounded team effort by the playoff hopefuls, with as many as seven players reaching double digits in points scored. The Bucks are favourites at home and should win the game comfortably, but the Pacers will look to force an upset and make a playoff push.

Pacers vs Bucks team news: Injured and doubtful players

Indiana Pacers: T.J. Warren (out)

T.J. Warren (out) Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (day-to-day)

Pacers vs Bucks team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker, Brook Lopez

NBA channel: Where to watch Pacers vs Bucks live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pacers vs Bucks live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday, March 23. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

