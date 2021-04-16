Pacers Vs Jazz Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, H2h, Channel

The Indiana Pacers will take on Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in their upcoming NBA regular-season game. The game will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 17. Here's a look at where to watch Pacers vs Jazz live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

NBA live: Pacers vs Jazz prediction and preview

With the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers breathing down their neck, Utah Jazz will be pleased to return to winning ways as they look to consolidate their spot at the top of the Western Conference standings. Jazz have won seven of their last 10 games and clinched a regulation win over the Oklahoma City Thunder after their disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards earlier this week. Against Thunder, Jazz returned to their sublime best, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell combining for 45 points to lead Utah to a 106-96 win. Utah only have a one-game advantage over the Suns and with a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Lakers on the horizon, Jazz will be desperate for the win on Friday night.

The Indiana Pacers meanwhile have brought themselves back into playoff contention with a run of four wins in the last five games. Indiana are ninth in the East, with a 26-28 record, and will close in on the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The Pacers clinched a comfortable win over the Houston Rockets last time out, with Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert all scoring over 20 points in their 132-124 win. Jazz will be a stern test for Indiana, and the visitor will have their backs against the wall when they travel to Utah on Friday.

Pacers vs Jazz team news: Injured and doubtful players

Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner (out), Doug McDermott (day-to-day)

Utah Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Udoka Azubuike (out), Derrick Favors (day-to-day)

Pacers vs Jazz team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Micthell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

NBA live telecast: Where to watch Pacers vs Jazz live?

To answer the 'where to watch Pacers vs Jazz live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pacers vs Jazz live stream will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 17. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Pacers, Jazz Twitter)