Pacers Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Brooklyn Nets in an exciting contest in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Barclays Center, and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 11. Here's a look at how to watch Pacers vs Nets live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Pacers vs Nets prediction and preview

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a slump in form with Steve Nash's men suffering three consecutive defeats in the league. The Nets had suffered disappointing losses against the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, before travelling to Detroit and losing to the Pistons. The loss will hurt Brooklyn, who went 4.5 games behind the 76ers in the NBA standings. James Harden and Kyrie Irving starred in Kevin Durant's absence, but couldn't help the Nets to a win as they slipped to a 122-11 loss.

As for the Indiana Pacers, they themselves have lost the last three games in a row. In fact, the Pacers have won only one of their last six games, which has seen them slip to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. After their win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pacers slipped to disappointing defeats against the Milwaukee Bucks, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz. Domantas Sabonis was the only player to turn up against the Jazz, as the Pacers failed to reach three figures against Utah's defense. Indiana will have opportunities to score against the Nets, but Brooklyn are favourites considering their power-packed offense.

Pacers vs Nets team news: Injured and doubtful players

Indiana Pacers: T.J. Warren (out)

Brooklyn Nets: Iman Shumpert, Kevin Durant (out)

Pacers vs Nets team news: Predicted line-ups

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan

NBA Live stream: How to watch Pacers vs Nets live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pacers vs Nets live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 11.

