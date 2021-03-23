Paige Spiranac Has Named Her NCAA Bracket "Dumpster Fire" Right After One Round

Like most others, golf personality Paige Spiranac also filled out the March Madness bracket. Yet, due to the shocking upsets over the past few days, Spiranac also expressed the same frustration over the brackets, sharing the same with her fans on Twitter. As per the NCAA tournament schedule, it will continue till a champion is crowned in April.

Paige Spiranac Instagram post on March Madness bracket

Posing with a basketball in one hand, Spiranac asked whether everyone else's bracket had also turned into a dumpster fire. "Dumpster fire doesn’t even describe it rn," wrote a user in the replies, while many others agreed. While some people spoke about teams, one user advised everyone to "not cook" so they can avoid the fire altogether.

NCAA tournament schedule (Sweet 16)

No. 12 Oregon State vs No. 8 Loyola Chicago – CBS

No. 5 Villanova vs No. 1 Baylor – CBS

No. 15 Oral Roberts vs No. 3 Arkansas – TBS

No. 11 Syracuse vs No. 2 Houston – TBS

No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 5 Creighton – CBS

No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Florida State –CBS

No. 2 Alabama vs No. 11 UCLA – TBS

No. 6 USC vs No. 7 Oregon – TBS

Per reports, the maximum streak during the 68-team single elimination tournament was 49 games during the 2019 NCAA tournament into the Sweet 16. "Something we've not seen in years of tracking publicly verifiable online March Madness brackets at all major games," read the NCAA website. "In 2021, multiple monumental upsets had all of the remaining perfect brackets busted on the 28th game".

Paige Spiranac net worth

According to unverified sources, Spiranac's net worth is around $1 million. She played golf at the college level with the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She won the All-Mountain West Conference honours twice (2012-13, 2013-14). She also led the Aztecs to their maiden Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015. She won her (first and only) title at Scottsdale's Orange Tree Country Club. She currently boasts three million followers on Instagram.

